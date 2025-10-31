Mikel Arteta references Son Heung-min miss again with 'margins' lesson as Arsenal look to finally end 22-year wait for Premier League title

In May 2024, Tottenham were facing Pep Guardiola’s relentless Manchester City, and Arsenal’s title hopes hinged on their rivals - if Spurs at least drew, the Gunners would go into the final day of that season top of the table. With City leading 1-0 in the dying minutes, Son raced clear on goal, one-on-one with substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who had replaced Ederson. A goal would’ve made it 1-1 and surely kept Arsenal in first place, but Ortega stood tall, made himself big, and parried the effort away. City went on to win the match 2-0 and the Premier League title on the next matchday by just two points. Arsenal's hopes were dashed and after that painful miss, Son admitted to the profound emotional toll it took on him.
"I’m also human," Son told the Evening Standard later in an interview. "But I take the responsibility not to score that big chance for the team, because the team was working really hard and trying to get a good result."
That miss from Son reshaped the landscape of English football in ways no one could’ve imagined. Tottenham were licking their wounds from missing out on the top four, but later embarked on a remarkable run through Europe and went on to win the Europa League, ending a 17-year trophy drought. Aston Villa, who finished fourth thanks to City’s win, secured Champions League football for the first time since 1983. But for Arsenal and Arteta, it was nothing short of agony.