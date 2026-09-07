Arsenal boss believes his side is already showing signs of evolving beyond the standards they set during their historic title-winning campaign last term. Following a statement 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, the Spaniard was adamant that his squad possesses the hunger to reach even greater heights. Despite falling behind to an early Morgan Rogers strike in the second minute, goals from Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard turned the tide, securing a vital three points that leaves the Gunners alongside Manchester City as the only teams with a perfect record after three matches.

Reflecting on the nature of the performance, Arteta was full of praise for the way his players handled the early adversity against Xabi Alonso’s side. "I think it was an exceptional performance. I enjoyed every minute of it from the beginning to the end, and the beginning was tough," Arteta said. "I think it's an indication for us of how capable we are to perform at an even higher level than last season, and it depends on how we maintain and sustain that desire, that humbleness and continue every day to try to find a better version of myself and the team. We still have a lot to grow and a lot to offer, and this is the ambition of the team."