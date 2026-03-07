Mikel Arteta heaps praise on 'exceptional' Max Dowman's use of 'time and space' in record-breaking FA Cup debut against Mansfield

Arteta handed a historic opportunity to 16-year-old sensation Dowman during Arsenal’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Mansfield Town. The Hale End graduate made history as the youngest player ever to start a match in the competition for the Gunners.
The decision to start both Dowman and Marli Salmon follows their rapid ascent, which began during the club’s 2025 pre-season tour of Asia. While Dowman made his senior debut in August 2025 during a 5-0 Premier League rout of Leeds, defender Salmon’s first-team breakthrough came in December during a 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge.
Following his inclusion against Mansfield Town, the 16-year-old midfielder delivered a standout performance, earning widespread acclaim for a display that belied his young age.