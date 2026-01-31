Mikel Arteta sensationally compares Max Dowman to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi after 16-year-old signs pre-contract at Arsenal
Dowman's bright Arsenal start
In August, Dowman made his Arsenal debut in their 5-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at Emirates Stadium. He became the second-youngest debutant when he came on in the second half at 15 years and 235 days old, with team-mate Ethan Nwaneri pipping him to the youngest crown by 54 days in 2022. In that Leeds match, the England Under-21 international won the Gunners a penalty in an impressive cameo.
On that outing, Arteta said it was a "special" performance, before adding: "We have to gather all the information. It's how he reacts and deals with the situation, what his team-mates think about him - which is clear, because they kept on passing him the ball. It is great to be able to change the energy in the stadium by bringing him in and he had an impact. He won a penalty on his debut at the Emirates. That's incredible. It's credit, first of all, to his family, the way these kids have been raised and the environment created. They are not overwhelmed by the environment and context. And the work of the academy, for helping to raise these kids in that manner with the confidence and understanding of the game at just 15 years old."
He also became the youngest player to play in a Champions League match this season.
Dowman signs pre-contract at Arsenal
This week, Arsenal moved to keep their highly-rated 16-year-old, with Dowman giving the green light to a pre-agreed first professional contract, one that comes into effect when he turns 17 in December. Incidentally, after he played in the Champions League in November, in a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague, Arteta could not help but praise the playmaker again.
"The first ball he gets, he takes people on. He starts to dribble and gets a foul. That is personality, that is courage," the Gunners boss said. "You cannot teach that - you either have it or you don't. It doesn't matter what his passport says, you throw him in this context and he is able to adapt and have a good performance."
Dowman likened to Messi
Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, Arteta gave Dowman, arguably, the highest of compliments by comparing the Gunners youngster to a teenage Messi when he was breaking through at Barcelona. Arteta was at the Spanish club when the Argentine joined the Blaugrana in 2001. It wasn't until 2004 when a 17-year-old Messi got his chance to shine in the first team, with the attacker requiring growth hormones at 14. From there, he went on to become one of the greatest footballers of all time.
Arteta said of Dowman: "He is certainly one of the best What he’s done with us at the age of 15, personally, I haven’t seen it before. Only with a guy [Messi] that used to play in Barcelona, but maybe not even that. He has a certain charisma as well and a personality that doesn’t get overwhelmed by the situation, the stadium or the opposition. That’s a huge quality to have. He’s got a great family, they trust what we’re going to do with him, and now it’s down to him and us to build an amazing career."
What comes next for Dowman?
Dowman will miss Arsenal's clash at Leeds due to injury but he is very much excited about his Gunners future.
On his new deal, he said: "This means everything to me and my family. We all support Arsenal and I really feel like I belong here. I’d like to thank all my coaches, team-mates and, most importantly, my family and friends, who have got me to where I am today. I’ve been at the club my whole life, so this really means a lot. There’s such a clear pathway here, players who have come through our academy, like Bukayo [Saka], Myles [Lewis-Skelly] and Ethan [Nwaneri], who all really inspire me. It’s amazing to have role models so close that have experienced the same thing that I have. I’m now so excited to continue to work hard with my development."