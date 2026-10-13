Mikel Arteta reacts after Lionel Messi names Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman in his top 10 future stars

Arteta believes that the attention from a player of Messi’s calibre is a testament to the hard work the youngster has put in at the Hale End academy. The manager is keen to ensure that the increased spotlight does not distract the player from his development, though he acknowledges that such praise is rare for a player of Dowman's age. Arteta was asked specifically about what characteristics might have prompted Messi to single out the London-born midfielder. "That he’s got something special," he said.

The manager clearly feels that the player possesses technical qualities that set him apart from his peers, even those who are several years older than him. "In the few appearances that he had, he’s already done remarkable things. That’s somebody that is touched with a special gift. He’s a joy to watch. The way he moves, the way he touches the ball, the way he carries himself, it’s just different. And that’s what makes him unique," the Spanish coach added.