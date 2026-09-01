Mikel Arteta plays down Julian Alvarez transfer talk as Arsenal boss leaves deadline day business to ‘people upstairs’

Arteta has remained tight-lipped regarding the club's reported pursuit of Alvarez as the summer transfer window enters its final hours. Despite intense speculation linking the Argentine star with a move to North London, Arteta claimed to be largely unaware of the latest developments behind the scenes.

When asked directly about the possibility of signing the 26-year-old, Arteta was quick to delegate responsibility to the club's recruitment team. "I don't know. That's for the people upstairs," he told Sky Sports. "I've been disconnected for a day because I don't want anything related to that. My focus has to be on the game."



