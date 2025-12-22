Mikel Arteta drops Gabriel Jesus selection hint as Arsenal manager hails Brazilian’s ‘fighting spirit’ after ACL recovery

The Eagles are due at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Arteta is in the process of drawing up plans for that contest, with the expectation being that he will shuffle his pack. Arsenal battled their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton on Saturday. They will be back in Premier League action on December 27 when playing host to Brighton.
With the Gunners seeing their lead at the top of the table cut to two points, Arteta is having to determine what his priorities are this season when it comes to trophy chasing. The Carabao Cup may be slipping down that list.
Said competition does, however, present Arsenal with opportunities to get important minutes into those that have found themselves on the fringes of the fold. Jesus slots into that category having missed several months of action after picking up an ACL injury in January.