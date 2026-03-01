Mikel Arteta delivers Declan Rice injury update after Arsenal star asks to be substituted in win over Chelsea
Arsenal secure vital win against Chelsea
Responding to Man City’s win over Leeds United on Saturday, the Gunners took control midway through the first half when William Saliba found the back of the net. However, the hosts were pegged back just before the interval when Piero Hincapie turned a dangerous Reece James corner into his own net.
Despite Chelsea looking the better side early in the second half, Arsenal's set-piece prowess proved decisive once again. A perfectly flighted corner from Rice was misjudged by Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, allowing Jurrien Timber to nod home the winner. The hosts had to navigate a tense finale against a ten-man Chelsea side following a late red card for Pedro Neto, successfully securing the crucial three points in their title charge.
Injury scare for midfield star Declan Rice
The vital victory was dampened by an injury scare for Rice. Shortly after providing the assist for the winning goal, the England international showcased his immense defensive value by outpacing Neto to snuff out a dangerous Chelsea counter-attack. However, Rice appeared to strain a muscle while attempting to pass the ball back to goalkeeper David Raya following the lung-bursting recovery run.
The 27-year-old bravely soldiered on for a brief period before signalling to the bench, eventually being replaced by Christian Norgaard in the 76th minute. Speaking after the final whistle, Mikel Arteta confirmed the player initiated the change: "Declan asked to be substituted so he is going to have to get checked and see if he is available for Wednesday, unfortunately." The medical team will now evaluate the former West Ham captain's fitness.
Title race pressure and midweek fixtures
Arteta was full of praise for his team's resilience but acknowledged room for improvement in managing the game. "Big win, I’m very happy," the Arsenal manager stated. "For big periods the team performed in an excellent way, the margin should have been bigger at half-time. The moment we conceded was painful, but the quality of Chelsea… after their red card we should have managed that situation better but we will talk about this tomorrow."
Arsenal must now regroup quickly for a midweek clash against Brighton. This fixture takes place just 24 hours after title rivals Manchester City face struggling Nottingham Forest. Losing Rice for the run-in would be a massive blow to Arsenal's hopes of lifting the Premier League trophy, placing immense importance on his upcoming medical assessment.
Arteta praises Chelsea's tactical quality
Despite taking all three points, the Arsenal boss was highly complimentary of the opposition, praising their ability to navigate difficult situations even while playing with a numerical disadvantage. "They have so much quality, even when they use the keeper they can get out of situation with 10 men," Arteta observed.
Arteta elaborated on the tactical headache the visitors provided throughout the evening. "They [Chelsea] have players who can occupy various spaces – Cole [Palmer] can play false nine and occupy these spaces, he needs just one square metre to turn and activate players," he explained. The Gunners boss concluded his assessment by praising their midfield trio: "They are so good a turning in tight spaces, Caicedo, Enzo [Fernandez], Cole. It’s impressive, they are a top side."