Mikel Arteta told Arsenal have their 'strongest ever squad' since the Emirates era began as Gunners legend reveals why he's confident Premier League title drought will finally end this season

The fabled ‘Invincibles’ of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires were the last Arsenal side to claim a top-flight crown. They did so back in 2003-04, with more than two decades having passed since that memorable coronation.
Arteta has carried the Gunners close during his spell in a demanding coaching role, with the Spaniard overseeing three successive runners-up finishes. The challenge now is to shake that ‘nearly men’ tag and deliver tangible success.
A positive start has been made to the current season, with a six-point lead at the summit being opened up through 12 fixtures - including a 4-1 derby victory over arch-rivals Tottenham last time out. Defending champions Liverpool have slipped dramatically off the pace, while Manchester City have not been as consistent as Pep Guardiola would have liked - despite Erling Haaland posting stunning numbers on the goal front.