Mikel Arteta & Arsenal's gameplan figured out?! Luis Enrique suggests he knows how Gunners will start Champions League clash against PSG & what they're likely to do if they score early
PSG boss Luis Enrique has discussed what he suspects will be the gameplan Arsenal will deploy when the two sides clash in the Champions League.
- PSG have a chance to reach Champions League final
- Arsenal stand in the way of Ligue 1 champions
- Luis Enrique theorised Gunners' gameplan