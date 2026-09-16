Mikel Arteta urged Arsenal to remain 'cautious' over teenage sensation Max Dowman despite record-equalling brace in Ipswich victory

Arsenal secured a 4-2 Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town, heavily inspired by a breathtaking individual display from 16-year-old Dowman. Making his first appearance of the campaign for the reigning Premier League champions, the teenage sensation wasted no time making an impact. He opened the scoring after just seven minutes, gliding past Cedric Kipre before firing into the bottom corner.

The academy graduate doubled his tally early in the second half to cap off a remarkable outing. Dowman's attacking influence extended beyond his goals; his relentless pressing led to Noni Madueke scoring, and he also played a key role in Mikel Merino's curling strike for Arsenal's fourth.

By finding the net twice, Dowman etched his name into English football history as he became only the second 16-year-old to score a brace for a Premier League club, matching the benchmark established by Wayne Rooney for Everton in 2002.



