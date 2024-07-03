Inside Michele Kang's ambitious plans to take London City Lionesses from Championship also-rans to WSL champions

Led by the same majority owner as NWSL side Washington Spirit and eight-time European champions Lyon, the Championship club are having a big summer

Kosovare Asllani is one of the most talented players of her generation. She has lifted the Women’s Super League title with Manchester City, represented Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and AC Milan, racked up 187 caps for Sweden and played in four major tournament semi-finals. So when a second division team set about trying to persuade her to make a shock transfer this summer, it’s no surprise to hear that she wasn’t quite sure.

Even when she was unveiled last week as the marquee signing for London City Lionesses, who play in the Women’s Championship in England, the iconic playmaker admitted that she was still “a little bit terrified” about a move she described as a “risk”. However, sitting alongside new head coach Jocelyn Precheur, who himself was lured across the channel from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, she was simultaneously keen to emphasise how “excited” she was about joining an ambitious project led by Michele Kang, who is also the majority owner of the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and eight-time European champions Lyon.

“I've been waiting for someone like Michele to come along, honestly,” Asllani said. “The reason I'm here is because of Michele. We've been waiting to get these investments into women's football and having the opportunity to work with, for me, the most powerful woman in the business at the moment is what intrigued me.”

While sat alongside two additions that probably no other team in the division could have made, and discussing news that London City had also acquired its training facilities and struck an agreement with new men’s League Two side Bromley to play home games at its Hayes Lane ground, Kang acknowledged: "Just because you spend more money doesn't mean you're going to win the Championship. I'm very cognisant of that.”

Yet, the mission is clear. London City Lionesses want to do exactly that, secure promotion to the WSL and, then, become champions of England. To achieve any of that will take a lot – and it needs the big ambition which Kang is showing.