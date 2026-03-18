Michail Antonio reveals 'disappointment' and blames Graham Potter over West Ham exit as 10-year spell ended in wake of car crash horror

The veteran attacker did not hide his feelings regarding how his long stint at the London Stadium concluded. Having been a reliable goalscorer for a decade, he expected more loyalty from the hierarchy following his horrific crash. He stated: "I was very disappointed. To be honest, I felt like, being at the club for 10 years, being one of their main players for 10 years, playing up until the day I crashed the car, I started most games until that day, I would have thought they'd have given me an opportunity to try and prove myself after and offer me a contract. But at the end of the day, football is business, and they felt like they were ready to move me on, it is what it is, so they decided to move on and so did I."