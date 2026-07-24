Michael Olise sent ‘another year’ transfer message amid Real Madrid links - with Bayern Munich winger told why record-breaking ‘Galacticos’ move can wait

Olise has thrived under pressure during a meteoric rise that has carried him from the Championship with Reading in 2021 to the World Cup semi-finals in 2026. He has starred for Crystal Palace in the Premier League along the way, while earning a £51 million ($68m) switch to the Allianz Arena.
Two Bundesliga title triumphs have been savoured alongside Harry Kane and Co in Germany, with some remarkable numbers on the goal contribution front being posted. Olise found thetarget on 25 occasions last season, while also registering 28 assists.
He impressed alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at FIFA’s flagship event in North America, with his stock continuing to rise. It has been suggested that La Liga giants Real are ready to make the enigmatic 24-year-old another ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu.
The Blancos are reportedly mulling over a €223m (£191m/$254m) deal that would make Olise the most expensive player of all-time - with Brazilian superstar Neymar being knocked from the top of that chart.