Michael Olise to Real Madrid for €150m? Bayern Munich send transfer message to Santiago Bernabeu amid unwelcome rumours

The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena have grown tired of the mounting speculation linking Olise with a move to the Spanish capital. Reports had suggested that Real Madrid president Perez is ready to sanction a club-record €150 million bid to bring the French international to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his Los Blancos presidential re-election campaign.

However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has personally intervened to shut down the talk. Speaking during a visit to a supporters' group, Hainer was blunt about the situation involving the former Crystal Palace man. "Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Perez wants to send us an offer – which hasn’t happened so far – he can save himself the trouble," Hainer told BILD.