‘Simply the best’ - Michael Olise ranked above Lamine Yamal as French World Cup winner reacts to Real Madrid transfer rumours raging around Bayern Munich winger

Unsurprisingly, Olise’s exploits at the Allianz Arena have attracted admiring glances from across Europe. Having joined Bayern for €60 million (£52m/$69m) in 2024, his price tag is said to have more than doubled.

That is not deterring the likes of Real Madrid, with the Blancos forever in the market for ‘Galactico’ additions. It is being claimed that Florentino Perez is prepared to pay €150m (£129m/$173m) for another destructive attacking talent.

Pressed on whether Olise would be a shrewd addition in the Spanish capital, Leboeuf added: “Of course, yeah. You want to see maybe Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Olise playing together at the front but you want to resolve all the issues and problems that they have in the middle of the park and at the back so it's funny to think just about scoring goals but if you don't know how to defend you're going to lose games and many games.

“I'm not sure that Michael Olise is willing to come to that Real Madrid that we saw last season. He has a chance to play for a great club, he's absolutely fantastic with great players fighting for each other, maybe having a chance to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich so I'm not sure.

“I refused to go to Real Madrid and it's one of my regrets because I was at Chelsea and I was very pleased at Chelsea but after I refused Real Madrid is when I started to see a little bit of a descent in my career and maybe I should have tried. John Toshak wanted me but he only stayed like two months and so maybe I would have been kicked away as well so I don't know if it would have been good but it's kind of a regret.

“Can you refuse to go to Real Madrid? That's the problem because Real Madrid is, if we talk about history, the best club in the world - what a stadium. Do you want to play there, do you want to play at Santiago Bernabeu every other game? I don't know if you can refuse. I don't know if Michael Olise will refuse but don't forget that he plays for a fantastic club so it’s up to him. Nothing will be critical if he decides to go or if he decides to stay.”