Michael Carrick hits back at 'lazy' critics following Man Utd's opening day defeat

Addressing the media ahead of Sunday's fixture, Carrick expressed his frustration with the post-match narratives surrounding the Hull defeat. He insisted that questioning a team's work rate is an overly simplistic way to analyse a result.

"Teams lose games and win games, and it's not just because you try or you don't try," Carrick stated during his press conference. "There are all sorts of different reasons. I don't have to give you the total reason, because we know what we're trying to improve on."

The United boss then took direct aim at those questioning his squad's mentality. He added: "I think it's so easy and lazy to just say 'team loses a game, everything's wrong'. This is wrong, this is wrong, not trying enough, not enough passion."



