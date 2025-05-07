Micah Richards David Beckham Champions League 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Micah Richards sends fans into hysterics as he crashes David Beckham's star-studded Champions League watch-along and sits on England legend's lap

D. BeckhamManchester UnitedInter vs BarcelonaInterBarcelonaChampions LeagueM. RichardsManchester City

Micah Richards surprised David Beckham and his celebrity guests during an episode of the Manchester United and England great's show on Paramount+.

  • Richards crashed Beckham's watch-along with Hollywood guests
  • Guy Ritchie and Stanley Tucci were hosted in the studio
  • Richards had fans laughing during surprise appearance
