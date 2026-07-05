Can England defy the history, altitude and atmosphere at Mexico's mythical Azteca fortress and keep their World Cup dream alive?

Of course, it has to be said that England are a far stronger side than the Czechs, while it's also worth pointing out that even though Mexico haven't lost at the Azteca since 2013, they've only played one top-10 team during that time - Portugal, in March of this year. Nonetheless, Tuchel is rightly wary of the hurdle that has been placed between the Three Lions and a place in the quarter-finals.
Ecuador arrived at the Azteca on Tuesday brimming with belief after a famous win over Germany, and with no real worries about playing at altitude having long hosted World Cup qualifiers in Quito, and yet they couldn't cope with the crowd.
"The whole stadium has got their back," Ecuador midfielder John Yeboah explained, "and I think that gives them a big push forward."
The bond that's been formed between the team and the supporters has certainly been mutually beneficial. With four World Cup wins on the spin, Mexico have certainly done a lot to unite a country that was in turmoil less than a month ago.
"It's true that right now, this week or the last two, there's a lot of joy, internally too," Aguirre said ahead of fourth game at a ground that fills his players with confidence. "You can tell just by watching the training. They're serious when training, but when it comes to making adjustments, they're disciplined.
"I feel... I've been in and out of the national team, but we're in a good place." In truth, Mexico couldn't be in a better place for a World Cup clash with England than their beloved Azteca.