El Vasco is set to coach his second Gold Cup Final - his first was back in 2009, also against the United States

The match will be held at NRG Stadium

Mexico are aiming for back-to-back titles and its 10th Gold Cup

The U.S. are looking for its first Gold Cup win since 2021