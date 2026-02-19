'I'm mentally exhausted' - Philippe Coutinho confirms departure from boyhood club Vasco da Gama

Coutinho revealed that his time at Vasco is over in an emotional statement on Instagram, telling fans that the club will always be in his heart but it was the right time to say goodbye, as he is “mentally exhausted” and his “cycle at the club has ended”.
The 33-year-old came through the youth ranks at Vasco before departing for Inter Milan aged 18 in 2010, having initially signed for £3.5million ($4.7m) two years prior. After a successful career which has seen the playmaker play for Inter, Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich and once moved for £145m ($195m) to the Catalan giants, Coutinho enjoyed a brief spell back at the club where it all began but is now a free agent once again after he asked to have his contract terminated.