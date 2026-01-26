Memphis Depay wants to leave Brazil after Corinthians spell as multiple clubs table offers for ex-Man Utd attacker

The Netherlands international was linked with a return to Europe last summer, with Besiktas previously courting the Dutch forward after a breakdown in relationship between Memphis and Corinthians. Indeed, the forward skipped training last year over unpaid debt with the Dutch star owed £625,000 in bonuses, while they were expected to owe the former Manchester United man £1.25m in September 2025.
And yet despite the bonus disputes, Corinthians were keen to extend Memphis' contract, which expires in July. However, the 31-year-old is now hoping to leave Corinthians in pursuit of a new challenge.
A number of Gulf sides are hoping to lure him to the Middle East, with Shabab Al-Ahli reportedly interested in signing the all-time Dutch national team scorer. Al-Wasl are also rumoured to have made an offer for the player.