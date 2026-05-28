'I'd love to stay' - Memphis Depay makes clear statement on Corinthians future as ex-Man Utd forward awaits new contract with Brazilian side

Returning to the starting lineup during Corinthians' recent Copa Libertadores clash against Platense, Depay took the opportunity to address the mounting speculation regarding his stay in Sao Paulo. With his current contract set to expire in June, the Dutch international remains locked in talks with the club's board, including football director Marcelo Paz, to find a middle ground for an extension.
"I think I've already spoken enough, I've done enough, I think everyone knows my desire. The club, the fans, they know that I love Corinthians. I would love to stay, obviously it is not that easy, but we are looking at the best way to negotiate," Depay told reporters in the mixed zone at the Neo Quimica Arena.