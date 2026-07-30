Speaking upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Lacroix expressed his pride at joining the London giants and highlighted positive talks with Alonso. The French defender revealed that his personal ambition matches the vision laid out by the Spanish manager.

"I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club," he admitted. "Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment.

"When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club. We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it's something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute."



