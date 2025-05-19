Max Dowman, Rio Ngumoha and six future England stars to watch at the Under-17 European Championship

Neil Ryan's squad is packed with talent, with plenty who have the potential to become household names in the coming years

There might be no senior tournament for the England men's team this summer, but that doesn't mean it has to be a quiet off-season for Three Lions supporters. In June, Lee Carsley's Under-21s will defend their European Championship crown in Slovakia, while the U19s will kick-off their own Euros at around the same time in Romania.

First up, though, are the U17s, who have travelled to Albania for their own continental competition as they aim to win the Euros for the third time, and first since 2014. Dominic Solanke was the star of the show back then, while the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas and Toni Kroos have been named Player of the Tournament down the years.

It is a competition, then, where stars of the future can catch the eye, and coach Neil Ryan certainly has an extremely talented squad to work with as England prepare for group games against Belgium, defending champions Italy, and the Czech Republic.

But which players have the potential to use this tournament as an initial springboard towards becoming a key member of the senior squad further down the line? GOAL has picked out six players to keep a particular eye on...