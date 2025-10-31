'I can't play my football like this!' - Maurizio Sarri claims Lazio only performing at 50% in furious rant after Pisa draw

What should have been a straightforward win on paper in Pisa turned into a frustrating evening for Sarri and his players as the relegation-threatened hosts eked out a point courtesy of a goalless draw. It was the third straight draw for Alberto Gilardino's side, who remain in 17th position and are yet to register their first win since earning promotion.
On the other hand, Lazio entered the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a struggling Juventus side last weekend. It was their third draw in the last four games, leaving them on 12 points in 11th position, six points behind the two Milan outfits in third and fourth place.
After the game, Sarri went off on a furious rant, claiming that he "cant play my football like this" owing to the mounting injury crisis. However, the former Chelsea, Napoli, and Juve head coach is not shying away from navigating through the ongoing adversity, asserting that he is enjoying this phase because it gives him "new motivation."