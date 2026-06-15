Maurizio Sarri has a new club! Ex-Chelsea boss confirmed as coach of Serie A side after Lazio exit

Atalanta have officially announced that Sarri will take charge of the first team, marking a high-profile return for one of Italy’s most decorated modern coaches. The 67-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience, boasting over 800 professional matches and a trophy cabinet that includes both domestic and European silverware.

The club confirmed the appointment in a statement on Monday, expressing their excitement at landing a manager of his pedigree. "Atalanta is pleased to announce that the technical guidance of the First Team is entrusted to Maurizio Sarri, whose bright career includes over 800 benches among professionals with a list of honours enriched by the victory of a Europa League and a Scudetto," the club stated.