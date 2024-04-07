Mauricio Pochettino questions whether Chelsea are 'mature enough to compete' after dismal Sheffield United draw - as ex-Premier League star claims Blues 'would be in relegation fight if not for Cole Palmer'
Mauricio Pochettino has questioned whether Chelsea are "mature enough" to play in games every three days after a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.
- Pochettino hits out at Chelsea players
- Twice threw away leads at Bramall Lane
- Jamie Redknapp sticks boot in