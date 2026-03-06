'Seventy-five to 80 players will believe they can make the roster' - USMNT's Mauricio Pochettino on the competition for spots on the World Cup roster

Since Pochettino took over in the fall of 2024, the Argentine has made it his mission to really expand the player pool, offering opportunities to different players to show why they should be in the USMNT squad. That allowed Pochettino to get a better grasp of which players, young and old, could contribute to his USMNT squad while also putting more pressure on the more-established players to keep hold of their place as that pool expanded.
Heading into the World Cup, a total of 56 players earned USMNT caps during the 2025 calendar year. There were also 17 different goal scorers in 2025, with 11 of those 17 netting their first international goal.