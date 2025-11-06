Mauricio Pochettino admits he's 'missing' the Premier League as USMNT coach eyes potential return after World Cup 2026

Pochettino has admitted that he is “missing” the Premier League and is already thinking about returning to English football in the future. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, now in charge of the United States men’s national team, said he remains happy in his current role but cannot deny that the Premier League’s energy and competitiveness continue to draw him back. Having enjoyed nearly a decade in the competition across three Premier League clubs, Pochettino reflected on his enduring connection to England’s top division and his ambition to one day complete the unfinished business he left behind.
The Argentine coach has been in charge of the USMNT since September 2024, guiding the team through a challenging rebuild ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which the country will co-host with Canada and Mexico. While his record stands at 11 wins from 20 matches, criticism has emerged following defeats to Mexico, Panama, and South Korea. However, Pochettino remains focused on delivering a competitive side for the home tournament, even as his remarks have sparked speculation about a possible Premier League return post-2026.