'We have enough options' - Mauricio Pochettino explains why Chelsea did not sign Armando Broja replacement after striker's loan to Fulham

Richard Mills
Armando Broja Chelsea Getty Images
ChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueArmando BrojaFulhamTransfers

Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea have "enough" attacking options despite allowing striker Armando Broja to join Fulham on loan.

  • Striker Broja joins Fulham on loan
  • Pochettino happy with options
  • Chelsea didn't sign replacement

