Mauricio Pochettino dealt major blow as Bundesliga starlet Noahkai Banks rejects USMNT for Germany

Coveted dual-national defender Banks has officially pledged his international future to Germany. The German Football Federation announced the decision on Friday, bringing a definitive end to a lengthy tug-of-war with the United States.

The news comes as a significant setback for the USMNT setup. The American squad currently looks remarkably thin at centre-back, making the loss of the 19-year-old prospect an especially bitter pill to swallow for head coach Pochettino.

Alongside Tunisian dual-national forward Louey Ben Farhat of Karlsruher SC, Banks has now agreed to a designated pathway within the German national team system.