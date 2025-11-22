Cunha swapped Wolves for United this summer in a fee worth up to £62.5 million ($85m) and while he hasn't provided many assists or goals, few would say he has not been a valuable recruit so far. A return of one goal in 11 matches is not much to write home about but his work rate and quality on the ball has added an extra dimension to Ruben Amorim's attack. But according to BBC Sport, the 26-year-old may have been hit by a setback.
Is Matheus Cunha injured?! Man Utd star misses Altrincham Christmas lights switch-on in hint at potential fitness problem
Cunha settling in at Man Utd
Cunha a no show
Cunha was due to attend the Christmas lights event alongside Sam Aston, who plays Chesney on Coronation Street, on Saturday evening. But two days out from hosting Everton at Old Trafford, the former Atletico Madrid star was not there. Hours before the festive celebration, organisers Visit Altrincham said in a Facebook post that Cunha was absent due to "medical reasons" as he had an "accident in training".
The post reads: "Unfortunately, Matheus Cunha has had an accident in training today and will not be able to attend tonight’s Christmas Lights Switch on in Altrincham due to medical reasons. There’s lots of exciting performances to come including Luzahnn of Livin’ Joy and Sam Aston, winner of Dancing on Ice 2025, who is Chesney in Coronation Street will be switching on the lights!"
GOAL understands that Cunha sustained a knock in training but it is only seen as a minor issue and he remains in contention to play against Everton.
Injuries mount up for Man Utd
On Friday, head coach Amorim said: "He [Sesko] is going to be a few weeks out. I don’t know how long but it is not that serious, we have to be careful with him. He is going to recover. He is doing the recovery and he is feeling better so we expect in a few weeks to have him back. I think it is going to be more or less he will be back at the same time as Amad [Diallo] and [Bryan] Mbeumo leave for AFCON. I don’t want to say for sure but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back."
What comes next for Man Utd?
United have some important fixtures coming up, as they aim to rise from 10th in the Premier League. After hosting Everton, they travel to Crystal Palace next Sunday, before entertaining lowly West Ham and then heading to relegation-threatened Wolves in early December. If they win those, they will be right up there in the division.