Matheus Cunha can be Man Utd's modern-day Eric Cantona: Wonder goal against Arsenal proves maverick summer signing has X factor to follow in genius' footsteps

"I need to have the match winner," Cunha told the BBC. "So when the ball is coming all the small things are coming very fast and all I want to do is finish the action very well." That Cunha took it upon himself to find the match winner just a couple of minutes after Mikel Merino had equalised was reminiscent of a player who regularly lit up this fixture and who he has been compared to on several occasions already: Eric Cantona.

United's CEO Omar Berrada called Cunha 'Cantona-esque' just after he completed his £62.5m move from Wolves and the French genius who changed the course of the club's history in the 1990s has been brought up each time the Brazilian has produced something magical.

To tell the truth, those moments have been far too fleeting at United given his price and reputation and at times the comparison felt like a gross exaggeration, especially when Cunha was failing to inspire the Red Devils while Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo were away and while Bruno Fernandes was injured. Indeed, he has begun United's last two matches on the bench, a place Cantona was very rarely seen.

And yet his show-stopping moment was proof that Cunha does have a similar X factor to Cantona and can propel United back towards where they want to be...