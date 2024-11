Match of the Day! Gary Lineker sparks romance rumours with Leila Bartell – the ‘Slovenian Kate Moss’ who is friends with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard Premier League England Showbiz Tottenham

Gary Lineker may be back on the dating scene, with the Match of the Day host sparking romance rumours with Leila Bartell – the ‘Slovenian Kate Moss’.