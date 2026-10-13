Massimiliano Allegri gives massive Scott McTominay update and teases dream Kevin De Bruyne partnership for Napoli

The Italian coach also took the opportunity to hit back at critics who focus heavily on formation changes, particularly the debate between a back three and a back four. For Allegri, the tactical identity of the team is about the characteristics of the individuals rather than rigid numbers. He emphasised that he enjoys the variety his squad provides and will continue to rotate the roster to ensure everyone reaches their peak condition.

"I go very much against the current: talking about modules is a reductive thing, they are bar talks more than field talks, but it’s not that everyone has to agree. I say that I have a squad made of excellent players and we have players who are returning from injuries. It will need a bit of time still and it will be necessary to be lucky in managing and changing the players, above all to give them the possibility to resume an optimal condition. Already from Wednesday we will again have in the team Anguissa, Olivera, Alisson, and slowly with a bit of patience we will get back in order," he stated.