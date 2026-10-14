'It has become a disgrace to defend well' - Massimiliano Allegri tears into Napoli after Champions League collapse against Villarreal

The Napoli manager was left reeling after watching his side surrender a lead to lose 3-1 against Villarreal in the Champions League. The Partenopei failed to maintain their tactical shape during a chaotic second half, leading the coach to question the modern footballing attitude towards defensive solidity. Allegri was particularly vocal about the way his team reacted to adversity on the pitch, suggesting that the fundamental art of defending is being lost.

"It has become almost a disgrace to know how to defend, which does not necessarily mean doing it near your own goal," the veteran coach told Sky Sport Italia. "But if you then concede in midfield and do not score at the front... In Champions League, the others make few technical mistakes, there must be greater defensive attention even if defensively we did quite well, but we allowed many shots from outside. We need to improve on this type of defensive impact."