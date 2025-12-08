Mount has now scored as many goals this season as in his two previous campaigns with United - which were both overshadowed by serious injury problems. The midfielder was limited to five league starts in his first season since signing for United from Chelsea for £60m in 2023 while he only made eight starts in his second campaign. He has missed a combined 52 matches in his three seasons but he looks to be on the path back to full fitness after playing in 12 of United's 15 league games this season.
'Ready to keep pushing on' - Mason Mount determined to build momentum at Man Utd and put 'difficult times' behind him after scoring against Wolves
Mount enjoying best season at Man Utd
- AFP
Mount: I've had setbacks
"Anytime I play I obviously want to play to the best of my ability and perform," Mount told Sky Sports after the win over Wolves. "I've had setbacks. I've had difficult times, I feel now I'm ready to keep pushing on and building on these performances. Getting in the goals, that's the most important thing as a forward player and just keep going and working hard. That's exactly what I'm focusing on now."
On his volley, Mount added: "As soon as I see Bruno [Fernandes] with the ball and has time and space to turn, that's my trigger to try and get in behind and try and time my run. I thought it was going to be a bit close [to offside] but the defender dropped back and bit and kept me onside. Delighted with that. And as I said before, it was about being ruthless in the second half and finishing our chances off.
"We all know the calibre of player he [Fernandes] is. When he gets on the ball he's always trying to create something. He's a joy to play with as a player that's higher up the pitch because you know he's having a look and he's going to play the ball over the top."
Mount praises response after 'frustrating' equaliser
United became the first team to concede a league goal against Wolves since October when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde equalised just before half-time. But they brushed off the disappointment of being pegged back after Fernandes' scrappy opening goal and restored their lead with a goal before Bryan Mbeumo before Mount struck and Fernandes wrapped the points up from the penalty spot.
Mount was pleased with how he and his team-mates responded to the equaliser. He added: "Obviously, first half we let them back in it before half-time and we go into the changing room frustrated and disappointed with the end to the first half. The manager had a few things to say and we come out there and it was down to us to attack with purpose and finish our chances we were creating. We're happy with the second half, parts of the first half as well. Overall, very happy with that.
"I thought some of the combinations going forward were crisp, were sharp and that's what we can do. Attacking with freedom. We know we can do that. It's about us creating as many chance as we can as forward players and trying to get on the scoresheet. I thought going forward we were solid, and as a defence it's about defending as a team and not letting them have any chances to get back into the game."
Amorim feels 'nothing' despite going sixth
United coach Ruben Amorim claimed he was not thinking about the team climbing into sixth and he stressed the importance of beating Bournemouth in the next game at Old Trafford, where United have failed to win in their last two games against Everton and West Ham.
"Nothing," he said. "It's always the same feeling we should have more points. But that's in the past, let's focus on the future. We need to win the next one, this one is in the past. Let's go."