Mason Greenwood loses his mentor as Roberto De Zerbi leaves Marseille after Le Classique humiliation vs PSG

PSG romped to victory in Le Classique at the Parc des Princes, scoring five goals without reply, in a match that ended up being De Zerbi's last in charge of Marseille. The Italian questioned the mindset of his players after the match and also said sorry to fans for their performance. He told reporters: “It's a rough patch... we put in a good performance against Rennes and Lens, and then it's total despair. Once again, I apologise to the fans.” The defeat followed on from Marseille's early exit from the Champions League that brought speculation De Zerbi had offered to quit as boss. De Zerbi did end up staying on for three more games but his time at the club is now up.
His departure will likely come as a big blow to star Marseille talisman Mason Greenwood, who has emerged as one of Europe's most prolific forwards under the Italian's tutelage.