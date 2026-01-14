Mason Greenwood bags a hat-trick in NINE-goal Marseille masterclass as Roberto De Zerbi's side progress to Coupe de France round of 16

The match began with the inevitability of a training ground exercise, but it still required a spark to break the deadlock. That spark came from a connection forged in the academy of Manchester United. Angel Gomes, another former Red Devil plying his trade in France, opened the scoring in the 13th minute. The midfielder drilled a low shot past the Bayeux goalkeeper to settle any early nerves and open the floodgates for what would become a long afternoon for the Normandy side.

Just three minutes later, the lead was doubled through Hamed Traore, effectively ending the contest as a competitive spectacle before the 20-minute mark. With the hosts reeling, Greenwood took centre stage. Midway through the first half, following a blistering counter-attack that left the Bayeux defence scrambling, the Englishman collected the ball on the right flank. Cutting inside onto his favoured left foot, he fired home to make it 3-0.

Amine Gouiri added a fourth just past the half-hour mark, ensuring Marseille went into the break with the tie fully secured. The first half was a 13-minute blitz that accounted for the lowly Ligue de Football de Normandie hosts, stripping them of their dignity if not their spirit.

