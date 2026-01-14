Mason Greenwood bags a hat-trick in NINE-goal Marseille masterclass as Roberto De Zerbi's side progress to Coupe de France round of 16

Marseille cruised into the next round of the Coupe de France on Sunday, dismantling amateur side Bayeux in ruthless fashion. At the heart of the destruction was Greenwood, the English forward who has rediscovered his most lethal form since moving to the south of France. He scored three times and registered an assist to ensure there was no magic of the cup for the hosts.
The victory sees De Zerbi’s side book their place in the round of 16 with ease. While the opposition offered little resistance, the Italian manager will be delighted with the application of his squad, particularly his star attacker. Greenwood has now scored seven goals in his last five appearances, taking his total for the campaign to an impressive 19 across all competitions.