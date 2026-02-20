Mason Greenwood has a shocker! Ex-Man Utd star misses penalty as Marseille lose to Brest in huge blow to Champions League ambitions

Marseille lost their first game under the management of Habib Beye, as they were beaten 2-0 by Stade Brest. Ludovic Ajorque scored an excellent brace, with Beye's side suffering a severe blow in their attempts to qualify for the Champions League. Greenwood won a penalty in the 82nd minute, providing him with the ideal chance to pull his side back into the game, but his weak attempt was well-saved by Gregoire Coudet in the Brest goal.
Marseille have now failed to win any of their last four games, their longest winless streak in two years. Beye's side are perhaps fortunate that fifth-placed Lille are in equally dismal form; they have not won any of their last five, but they could cut their six-point gap to fourth with a win over Angers this weekend.