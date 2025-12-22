Mason Greenwood applauded for 'against all odds' Marseille impact as Frank Leboeuf expects Ligue 1 club to cash in on ex-Man Utd forward

Having impressed during a loan spell at Getafe in Spain during the 2023-24 campaign, Greenwood secured a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford when Marseille came calling. That deal was worth £27 million ($36m). His value has soared since then.
The 24-year-old claimed a share of the Ligue 1 Golden Boot during his debut campaign, alongside Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele. Greenwood found the target on 21 occasions. He has 15 efforts to his name across all competitions this term.
Greenwood has become a talismanic presence for Marseille, as he shoulders the expectations of a demanding fan base, and is considered to be rivalling cult hero Chris Waddle when it comes to the contribution made by an Englishman in the south of France.