Mary Earps reveals what she wants from future amid Man Utd contract uncertainty – with Lionesses goalkeeper set to become free agent

GettyChris BurtonMary Earps reveals what she wants from future amid Man Utd contract uncertainty – with Lionesses goalkeeper set to become free agentMary EarpsWSLManchester United WomenManchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur WomenFA CupWomen's footballMary Earps has revealed what she wants from the future as the end of her Manchester United contract beckons.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGoalkeeper seeing current deal run downHas been linked with leading sides in EuropeFinally has a major trophy with Red DevilsArticle continues below