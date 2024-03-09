’10/10 for effort’ - Mary Earps left in stitches by Ella Toone’s lobster-themed presents as Man Utd duo reference hilarious hotel prank while on Lionesses duty
Mary Earps was left in stitches by Ella Toone’s lobster-themed presents, sent to the Manchester United forward in reference to a hotel prank.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Earps got Toone a lobster costume and leopard heels
- The forward showed off themed presents
- Earps couldn't contain joy at such unique gifts