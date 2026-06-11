Mary Earps confirms PSG exit as ex-Man Utd & Lionesses goalkeeper nears WSL return

Speaking via a video shared on PSG’s social media channels, Earps expressed her gratitude for her time at the club. She said: "A crazy, great experience. I’d say great because I’m leaving with such fond memories. I’ve met great people, I’ve trained at a world-class facility, and I’ve played at Parc des Princes. And experience because I think it’s added to my growth as a player and as a person. I think that’s all you can ask for in life is to grow and to be a little bit better every day. That’s what I try to be."

The Lionesses' legend continued her emotional farewell by highlighting the personal growth she achieved in France: "I’ve got to play with some fantastic players from all over the world. I got to go to Africa for the first time with the final of the league cup. I think there’s been a lot of on-the-pitch experiences. I’ve had a lot of firsts as well. Off-the-pitch I’ve had a lot of big moments here in Paris. A lot of experiences which I’ll remember forever. I’m leaving with my heart full, and I’m so happy, privileged and lucky that I was able to have such a wonderful experience here."







