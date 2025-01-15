Martin Odegaard was meant to save Arsenal's season - but Gunners' captain's struggles without Bukayo Saka sum up the biggest issues within Mikel Arteta's squad

The Norwegian looked back to his best immediately after returning from injury, but he's not been involved in a Premier League goal since November

With Gabriel Jesus facing a significant spell on the sidelines and Arsenal's lack of a cutting edge once again exposed in Sunday's FA Cup loss to Manchester United, it was inevitable that Mikel Arteta would be asked about signing a striker ahead of Wednesday's massive North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium.

"We have to first believe that doing something will make us better," the Gunners boss told reporters on the eve of the crucial clash with Tottenham. "And not just in that position, as we have other issues." Rather surprisingly, Martin Odegaard is one of them.

"What is going on with him?" former Arsenal defender William Gallas asked in an interview with Prime Casino. "He doesn't look like the same player we've seen dominate games over the last two years. I know he had an injury, but he has been really poor by his standards.

"When Arsenal have challenged for the title over the last couple of seasons, the players were at the top of their game. This season, there have been too many mediocre performances. They don't really realise the opportunity they have to win the league. They’re not performing in every game and that is what you have to do if you want to win the Premier League... Arsenal need to wake up. Odegaard needs to wake up."

And, in fairness to Gallas - who knows a thing or two about a captain going missing during an injury-provoked title collapse - he's got a point.