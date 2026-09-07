Martin Odegaard hails elite Arsenal mentality following the Gunners' epic London derby comeback

Arsenal demonstrated the steely determination of defending champions as they rallied from a goal down to overcome London rivals Chelsea. The match began in shocking fashion for the home supporters when Morgan Rogers, a £117m summer signing, found the net after just 77 seconds. It was the first goal the Gunners had conceded this term, but it only served to ignite a ferocious response from Arteta’s side, who refused to let the early setback derail their momentum.

Odegaard was the hero of the hour, firing home the winner in the 50th minute after Kai Havertz had restored parity against his former club before the interval.