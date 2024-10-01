'Is he giving everything?' - Martin Keown suggests Ruud van Nistelrooy is 'waiting' to replace 'lonely' Erik ten Hag at Man Utd as Arsenal legend reignites feud with ex-Red Devils striker 21 years after 'Battle of Old Trafford' E. ten Hag Manchester United Premier League Europa League

Martin Keown has insinuated that old rival Ruud van Nistelrooy is not helping Manchester United and is waiting for Erik ten Hag to be sacked.