'You won't take it to heaven' - Marseille star Adrien Rabiot hits back at horrific insults from PSG fans and calls out president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Ligue 1 derby
Adrien Rabiot has hit back at former club Paris Saint-Germain after being the subject of offensive chants and banners on his return with Marseille.
- Rabiot targeted on return to PSG
- Offensive banners and chants directed at midfielder
- Marseille star hits back on social media