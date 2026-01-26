Marseille president reveals he asked his own mother's advice on controversial Mason Greenwood transfer & hints French giants could cash in on ex-Man Utd forward

During his time with the Red Devils, Greenwood faced allegations of attempted rape and assault. Those charges were discontinued in February 2023, freeing him to resume his professional career.
A productive loan spell was enjoyed in Spain with Getafe during the 2023-24 campaign, allowing a £27 million ($37m) move to Marseille to be completed. Greenwood ended his debut season in France as a Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele.
He has found the target on 42 occasions through 64 appearances, with Marseille finding value for money in the deal that they struck. They were, however, aware of the noise that a move for Greenwood would generate when entering into talks with Premier League giants United.